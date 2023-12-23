Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will face the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Fancy a bet on Robertson in the Stars-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Robertson has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 21 of 31 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 17 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 30 Points 9 10 Goals 2 20 Assists 7

