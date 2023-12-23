If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Louisiana and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Louisiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 172

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana's best win

In its signature victory of the season, Louisiana defeated the New Orleans Privateers in a 44-41 win on December 2. Tamera Johnson, in that signature win, put up a team-high 12 points with 11 rebounds and two assists. Nubia Imani Benedith also played a role with 11 points, one rebound and zero assists.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ragin' Cajuns are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisiana has been handed the 71st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games left versus teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Louisiana has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.