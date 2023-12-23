2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisiana Tech Women's March Madness Resume | December 31
For bracketology analysis on Louisiana Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Louisiana Tech ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|222
Louisiana Tech's best wins
Louisiana Tech captured its best win of the season on December 18 by registering a 77-51 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers, the No. 96-ranked team based on the RPI. Salma Bates was the top scorer in the signature win over Cal Baptist, dropping 13 points with two rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 228/RPI) on December 30
- 49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 262/RPI) on December 16
- 68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 304/RPI) on December 21
Louisiana Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Louisiana Tech is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Louisiana Tech faces the 49th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Lady Techsters' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records above .500.
- As far as Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Louisiana Tech's next game
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
