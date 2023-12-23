The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles play in the 68 Ventures Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

South Alabama is putting up 30.9 points per game on offense this year (45th in the FBS), and is allowing 21.9 points per game (36th) on defense. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 20.3 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 53rd with 24.0 points allowed per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (64th) 160.0 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.0 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (43rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (51st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,660 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 1,007 rushing yards on 186 carries with 16 touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 77 times for 380 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,316 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 91 catches (out of 122 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 756-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 76 targets.

DaMarcus Thomas' 24 grabs have yielded 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 1,775 passing yards, or 147.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 142 times for 635 yards (52.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 574 yards (on 125 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Tanner Knue leads his squad with 479 receiving yards on 50 receptions with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 398-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 35 passes on 63 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's 25 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 370 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.