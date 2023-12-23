When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Southern be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Southern ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 128

Southern's best wins

Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Southern notched its signature win of the season on December 3, a 60-59 road victory. That signature victory versus Mississippi State included a team-high 27 points from Tai'Reon Joseph. Brandon Davis, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on November 8

69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 321/RPI) on December 9

Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Southern has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Southern faces the eighth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Jaguars have 19 games left this season, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Southern's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Southern's next game

Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Ecclesia Royals

Southern Jaguars vs. Ecclesia Royals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

