The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

You can turn on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network to see the match unfold as the Predators look to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 97 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (109 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 31 10 20 30 20 20 - Joe Pavelski 31 13 17 30 27 12 51.4% Matt Duchene 30 11 18 29 14 15 56.3% Roope Hintz 29 11 16 27 10 8 53.2% Miro Heiskanen 31 4 19 23 18 19 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 101 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the league.

The Predators' 104 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players