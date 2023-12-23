Can we expect Thomas Harley finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

Harley has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 20.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 18:47 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.