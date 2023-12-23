When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UL Monroe be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 193

UL Monroe's best wins

UL Monroe captured its best win of the season on November 29, when it beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who rank No. 162 in the RPI rankings, 60-52. That signature win over Louisiana Tech included a team-high 26 points from Daisha Bradford. Brianna Harris, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on November 17

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 257/RPI) on November 11

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on November 16

87-53 on the road over McNeese (No. 337/RPI) on November 18

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UL Monroe is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Warhawks have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

UL Monroe has drawn the 236th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Warhawks' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

As far as UL Monroe's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

