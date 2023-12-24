Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 111-67 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Auburn
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 82-62 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Tennessee
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +300
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 65-46 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SEC Network
4. Kentucky
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +500
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 95-76 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +800
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 79-52 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 70-60 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
7. Florida
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: W 96-57 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Carolina
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: W 70-43 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
9. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: W 89-72 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
10. Arkansas
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: W 83-73 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: W 78-60 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
12. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 97-73 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. LSU
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: W 87-66 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win SEC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: L 77-75 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
