The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas State Bobcats and the Rice Owls. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Rice?

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Rice 33, Texas State 28
  • Texas State is 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Bobcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.
  • This season, Rice has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Owls have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Rice (+3.5)
  • Texas State has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Rice has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • So far this year, the Owls have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (60)
  • Six of Texas State's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 60 points.
  • There have been four Rice games that have finished with a combined score over 60 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 66.3 points per game, 6.3 points more than the point total of 60 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61 60.4 61.4
Implied Total AVG 35.4 35.8 35
ATS Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-0 1-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rice

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.7 50.9 54.9
Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.5 33.2
ATS Record 7-3-1 4-1-1 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-2-0 1-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

