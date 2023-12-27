Should you bet on Thomas Harley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

  • Harley has scored in nine of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Harley has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Harley's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 18:47 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

