The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tulane Green Wave meet for the Military Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Virginia Tech ranks 57th in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this year. With 379.2 total yards per game on offense, Tulane ranks 72nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 32nd, allowing 333.4 total yards per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Tulane Virginia Tech 379.2 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.3 (72nd) 333.4 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (14th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (46th) 222.4 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.8 (86th) 17 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 25 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (106th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 286 yards (22.0 ypg) on 98 carries with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 243 times for 1,290 yards (99.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has collected 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 711 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has put up a 599-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 57 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has racked up 439 reciving yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,994 yards (166.2 ypg) on 153-of-264 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 642 rushing yards on 146 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 155 times for 727 yards (60.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton's 667 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 38 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has put up a 524-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 62 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's 28 grabs have yielded 366 yards.

