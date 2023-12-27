Tulane vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Military Bowl
The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Military Bowl, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-7.5)
|47.5
|-285
|+230
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Hokies have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
