In the contest between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, December 28 at 9:15 PM, our projection model expects the Sooners to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+2.5) Over (59.5) Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Wildcats have nine wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Arizona has an ATS record of 3-2.

The Wildcats have seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Arizona games this season.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Sooners.

The Sooners' ATS record is 8-4-0 this year.

Oklahoma is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Seven of the Sooners' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

The average total for Oklahoma games this season is 1.5 more points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 34.3 20.8 31.5 16.0 37.2 25.7 Oklahoma 43.2 22.3 51.7 20.8 34.8 22.4

