Lauri Markkanen and Brandon Ingram are two of the players with prop bets available when the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans meet at Smoothie King Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Ingram has scored 23.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -122)

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.9 points per game this season, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

He collects 10.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: +104)

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 6.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (6.5).

Williamson averages 4.5 assists, the same as Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Markkanen's 24.0 points per game are 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 7.5).

Markkanen has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -169) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 15.3 points Collin Sexton has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (17.5).

He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Sexton has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

