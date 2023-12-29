Acadia Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Acadia Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Acadia Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Church Point High School at West Feliciana High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: St. Francisville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iota High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
