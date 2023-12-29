Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
Will Evgenii Dadonov find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Dadonov stats and insights
- Dadonov has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Dadonov's shooting percentage is 19.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
