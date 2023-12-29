The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) travel to face the LSU Tigers (7-5) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline

LSU vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

LSU has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Northwestern State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Demons' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), LSU is 63rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 116th, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have made the Tigers' national championship odds the same now (+20000) compared to the beginning of the season (+20000).

With odds of +20000, LSU has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

