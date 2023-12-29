Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a bet on Marchment against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Mason Marchment vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Marchment has averaged 14:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 16 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Marchment has an assist in 10 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchment's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Marchment has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 21 Points 1 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

