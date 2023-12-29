Matt Duchene will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matt Duchene vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Duchene has scored a goal in 10 of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Duchene has a point in 20 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points seven times.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Duchene has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-41).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 3 29 Points 1 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

