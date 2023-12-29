The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: B1G+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 50.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

McNeese is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.

The Cowboys' 80.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 78.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

McNeese has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 78.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 McNeese is scoring 14 more points per game at home (87.3) than away (73.3).

At home the Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68).

McNeese makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule