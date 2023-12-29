The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

McNeese vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -10.5 145.5

Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

McNeese has combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The average over/under for McNeese's contests this season is 138.0, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

McNeese is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

McNeese has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Cowboys have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that McNeese has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

McNeese vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 9 81.8% 83.8 164.1 78.4 136.2 150.8 McNeese 3 37.5% 80.3 164.1 57.8 136.2 142.4

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys put up an average of 80.3 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 78.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

McNeese is 2-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 78.4 points.

McNeese vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-7-0 2-2 9-2-0 McNeese 6-2-0 1-0 3-5-0

McNeese vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan McNeese 13-4 Home Record 6-8 3-8 Away Record 3-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

