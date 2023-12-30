Will Grambling be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Grambling's full tournament resume.

How Grambling ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 74

Grambling's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Grambling defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on November 16. The final score was 70-67. That signature victory against Arizona State included a team-best 23 points from Demya Young. Jazmyne Jackson, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 238/RPI) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 264/RPI) on December 20

Grambling's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

The Tigers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Grambling is facing the 67th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with two contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Grambling has 19 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Grambling's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors

Grambling Tigers vs. College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

