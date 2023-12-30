Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) matching up at Cajundome has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 64-46 victory against LSU-Shreveport in their last outing on Tuesday.
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 66, Appalachian State 65
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Ragin' Cajuns' signature win this season came in a 44-41 victory over the New Orleans Privateers on December 2.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Ragin' Cajuns are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 268) on December 2
- 69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 276) on November 18
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 60.2 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per contest (56th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
