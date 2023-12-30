How to Watch Louisiana vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt rivals at Cam Henderson Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UL Monroe vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Troy vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Texas State vs James Madison (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Arkansas State vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.8% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 62nd.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.1 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (78.5).
- When it scores more than 78.5 points, Louisiana is 3-1.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana is scoring more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (73.2).
- The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.
- At home, Louisiana makes 9.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (36.7%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
