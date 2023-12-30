Saturday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) at Teague Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Abilene Christian securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Lady Techsters are coming off of a 68-34 victory against South Alabama in their last outing on Thursday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Louisiana Tech 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters' signature win this season came in a 77-51 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers on December 18.

The Lady Techsters have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

The Wildcats have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 107) on December 18

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 245) on December 21

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 309) on December 16

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106)

11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters put up 62.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (199th in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Lady Techsters score 68.7 points per game at home, and 59.8 away.

At home Louisiana Tech is conceding 52.7 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than it is away (74.5).

