2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisiana Tech March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Louisiana Tech's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Louisiana Tech ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|22
Louisiana Tech's best wins
On November 22 against the McNeese Cowboys, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in the RPI rankings, Louisiana Tech claimed its best win of the season, a 71-62 victory at home. Daniel Batcho led the way versus McNeese, amassing 17 points. Next on the team was Tyler Henry with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 68-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on December 2
- 72-67 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on December 9
- 56-49 on the road over SFA (No. 204/RPI) on December 5
- 73-63 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 287/RPI) on November 16
- 67-53 at home over Southern Utah (No. 291/RPI) on November 21
Louisiana Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Louisiana Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Louisiana Tech has the 71st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Bulldogs have eight games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Louisiana Tech's next game
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Dallas Christian Crusaders
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
