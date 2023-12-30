The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 37th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 7.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (68).
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech is scoring more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (69).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allow 57.9 points per game. On the road, they give up 70.2.
  • Louisiana Tech makes more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis L 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian - Thomas Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

