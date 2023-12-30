The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) welcome in the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-7.5) 138.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Grand Canyon is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Antelopes' 11 games have gone over the point total.

