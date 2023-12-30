Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) meet the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
