How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters' 62.9 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-0.
- Abilene Christian's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
- The 73.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).
- Abilene Christian has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
- Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
- The Lady Techsters make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 33 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 49-47
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 77-51
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 68-34
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/6/2024
|Sam Houston
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|1/10/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
