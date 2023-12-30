The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters' 62.9 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-0.
  • Abilene Christian's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The 73.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).
  • Abilene Christian has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
  • Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
  • The Lady Techsters make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 33 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Alcorn State W 49-47 Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Cal Baptist W 77-51 Thomas Assembly Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama W 68-34 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
1/6/2024 Sam Houston - Thomas Assembly Center
1/10/2024 Middle Tennessee - Thomas Assembly Center

