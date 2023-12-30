Can we count on LSU to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on LSU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-0 7 4 46

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU's best wins

LSU defeated the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30, in its best win of the season. Mikaylah Williams led the offense versus Virginia Tech, tallying 20 points. Second on the team was Aneesah Morrow with 19 points.

Next best wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 112/RPI) on November 14

76-73 over Virginia (No. 132/RPI) on November 25

99-65 over Niagara (No. 140/RPI) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on November 12

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 212/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

The Tigers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

LSU has drawn the 307th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have 16 games left this season, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

LSU has 16 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming LSU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.