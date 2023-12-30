Saturday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) matching up at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Michigan State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.3)

Michigan State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Indiana State is 7-2-0. The Spartans have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Sycamores have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 76.4 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (35th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Michigan State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It is grabbing 37.0 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0 per contest.

Michigan State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Spartans rank 112th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 33rd in college basketball defensively with 82.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (137th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game, with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Indiana State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0.

Indiana State makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 5.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 30.5%.

Indiana State has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (145th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

