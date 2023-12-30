Will Nicholls State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Nicholls State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Nicholls State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Nicholls State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 172

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State's best wins

Nicholls State captured its signature win of the season on November 10, when it took down the LSU Tigers, who rank No. 198 in the RPI rankings, 68-66. With 18 points, Diante Smith was the leading scorer against LSU. Second on the team was Jalen White, with 17 points.

Next best wins

102-97 on the road over South Alabama (No. 237/RPI) on November 16

98-94 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 309/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nicholls State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Nicholls State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Nicholls State has the 76th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Colonels have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Nicholls State's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Nicholls State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.