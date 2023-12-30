In this year's Peach Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-4.5) 49.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Penn State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 7-1.

Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

