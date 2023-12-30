For bracketology analysis on Southern and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Southern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Southern ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 128

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern's best wins

Southern notched its best win of the season on December 3, when it grabbed a 60-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to the RPI. In the win against Mississippi State, Tai'Reon Joseph tallied a team-high 27 points. Brandon Davis chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 171/RPI) on November 8

69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 317/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

According to the RPI, Southern has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Southern has to manage the 12th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaguars' upcoming schedule includes 18 games against teams with worse records and none against teams with records north of .500.

Southern has 18 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern's next game

Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Texas Southern Tigers

Southern Jaguars vs. Texas Southern Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:30 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.