For bracketology analysis on Tulane and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 283

Tulane's best wins

When Tulane beat the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 148 in the RPI, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was its best victory of the year so far. Kyren Whittington led the charge against Maine, tallying 19 points. Next on the team was Marta Galic with 18 points.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on December 20

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 224/RPI) on November 14

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 234/RPI) on December 6

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 19

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on December 10

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Green Wave have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Green Wave have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Tulane has drawn the 275th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Green Wave's 17 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Tulane's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

