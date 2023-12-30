Saturday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) and the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Tulane securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 30.

The Green Wave head into this matchup after a 64-61 victory against Maine on Thursday.

Tulane vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Tulane vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Wichita State 64

Tulane Schedule Analysis

Against the Maine Black Bears on December 21, the Green Wave captured their best win of the season, a 64-61 home victory.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Maine (No. 132) on December 21

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 238) on December 20

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 240) on November 19

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 268) on December 6

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 272) on December 10

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)

12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77) Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.0 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave's +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.7 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (152nd in college basketball).

