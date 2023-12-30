When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UL Monroe be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 193

UL Monroe's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, UL Monroe took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on the road on November 29. The final score was 60-52. That signature win over Louisiana Tech featured a team-high 26 points from Daisha Bradford. Brianna Harris, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on November 17

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 238/RPI) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 275/RPI) on November 11

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 300/RPI) on November 16

87-53 on the road over McNeese (No. 341/RPI) on November 18

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

UL Monroe has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

UL Monroe faces the 218th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Warhawks' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

UL Monroe has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Georgia State Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

