Will Alvin Kamara Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 17?
With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alvin Kamara a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Kamara will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kamara has taken 170 carries for a team-leading 649 rushing yards (54.1 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Kamara has also caught 73 passes for 462 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Kamara has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Alvin Kamara Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|17
|59
|1
|4
|51
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|9
|26
|0
|4
|44
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|42
|0
|7
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|15
|69
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|14
|51
|2
|6
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|12
|56
|1
|3
|-11
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|16
|66
|0
|5
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|9
|19
|0
|5
|16
|0
Rep Alvin Kamara with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.