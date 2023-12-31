Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly CUSA Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: L 101-56 vs Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Boyce
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: L 73-70 vs Grand Canyon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Dallas Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 86-84 vs Abilene Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: W 107-67 vs Trevecca Nazarene
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UTEP
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 73-61 vs Seattle U
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 66-61 vs Cal Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UTEP
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 96-60 vs Texas Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Dallas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Florida International
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 96-92 vs Utah Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: L 75-54 vs Murray State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Reinhardt
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.