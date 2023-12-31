Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Graham's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Graham has been targeted seven times and has six catches for 39 yards (6.5 per reception) and four TDs.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Saints.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 39 3 4 6.5

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 6 1 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 16 1 Week 15 Giants 2 2 9 1

