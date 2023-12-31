The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

McNeese vs. UAPB Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

