McNeese vs. UAPB December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
McNeese vs. UAPB Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
