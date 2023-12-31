Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Lakers on December 31, 2023
Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram and others are available when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Lakers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Lakers Prediction
|Pelicans vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|5.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +172)
- The 23.8 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 1.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).
- He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (4.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).
- Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
- Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
- Sunday's prop bet for Zion Williamson is 22.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.
- He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).
- Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.
