Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-2

11-2 | 25-2 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: W 87-76 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce

@ Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 17-11

5-8 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 74-65 vs Mobile

Next Game

Opponent: @ Houston Christian

@ Houston Christian Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

7-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: W 84-61 vs Schreiner

Next Game

Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 130-53 vs Arlington Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lamar

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-7 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 91-64 vs Paul Quinn

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 87-64 vs Loyola-New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: L 77-74 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

Opponent: Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. New Orleans

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

5-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: L 80-51 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 79-52 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 0-29

2-11 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 96-55 vs LSU

Next Game