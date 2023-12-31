The Dallas Stars will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 31, with the Blackhawks having dropped 10 consecutive road games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars Blackhawks 5-4 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 118 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 34 11 23 34 24 22 - Joe Pavelski 34 14 19 33 27 13 50.5% Roope Hintz 32 14 18 32 10 8 54.1% Matt Duchene 33 11 18 29 17 17 55.7% Miro Heiskanen 34 4 20 24 20 21 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 128 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 86 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players