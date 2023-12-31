The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Robertson has 34 points in 34 games (11 goals, 23 assists).

Through 34 games, Joe Pavelski has scored 14 goals and picked up 19 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted 14 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.

In 14 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 43 goals (3.06 goals against average) and has recorded 397 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 32 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 35 games.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 22 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 16 assists.

This season, Jason Dickinson has scored 12 goals and contributed six assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-11-1 in 15 games this season, conceding 57 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 381 saves and an .870 save percentage, 65th in the league.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 17th 30.2 Shots 26.7 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 13th 22% Power Play % 12.84% 28th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75% 27th

