Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
In the upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Thomas Harley to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in nine of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 18.4% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
