LSU vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | ReliaQuest Bowl
The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will meet the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-385
|+300
LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- LSU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
