The ReliaQuest Bowl features a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers (who are big, 10-point underdogs) and the LSU Tigers on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has a 55.5-point over/under.

LSU owns the 104th-ranked defense this year (409.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking best with a tally of 547.8 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Wisconsin ranks 76th in the FBS (370.3 total yards per game) and 31st on defense (331.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

LSU vs Wisconsin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -10 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Looking to place a bet on LSU vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

LSU Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense play poorly, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS in total yards (557.3 total yards per game). They rank 100th on defense (414.3 total yards surrendered per game).

While the Tigers' defense ranks second-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (26.3), they rank second-best on the offensive side of the ball (50 points per game) during that time frame.

Over the last three games, LSU has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 10th-best with 340 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on the defensive side of the ball, as it has allowed 274 passing yards per game (-91-worst) over the previous three games.

Although the Tigers rank 18th-worst in run defense over the last three games (140.3 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 217.3 rushing yards per game (37th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Tigers have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, LSU has gone over the total twice.

Week 18 SEC Betting Trends

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites this season.

LSU games have gone over the point total on 10 of 11 occasions (90.9%).

LSU has put together an 8-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

LSU has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Bet on LSU to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,813 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 1,134 yards (94.5 ypg) on 135 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 118 times for 652 yards (54.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 1,546 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 125 times and has registered 86 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 60 receptions totaling 1,079 yards, finding the end zone 15 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy's 24 catches are good enough for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.

Harold Perkins paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 10 TFL, 63 tackles, and one interception.

LSU's tackle leader, Greg Penn III, has 67 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Andre Sam has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 63 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.